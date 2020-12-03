Sheriff Sadie Darnell meets with incoming Sheriff Elect Clovis Watson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The transition for the new Alachua County Sheriff is underway.

Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell met with sheriff elect Clovis Watson Jr. in person for the first time Wednesday.

The two met privately, then Darnell gave Watson a tour of the main facility and the combined communications center.

Watson will officially take over as sheriff on Jan 6.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.