“What’s Growing On?”: How UF helps farmers combat stress

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Even before the pandemic, the agricultural industry was under a lot of stress across the country, and in particular, here in Florida.

“It’s known in a 2016 CDC report the suicide rate for farmers, fishers, and forestry workers was the highest in all of the occupations. And a 2015 CDC report cited that suicide rates were higher, almost double, in rural regions versus urban regions,” said Christa Court.

To combat this stress, UF/IFAS is one of more than 50 partners across the southeast working to help farmers.

“It’s a network that’s established by the USDA and they’re regional in nature. So while we can work with collaborators in the other regions, we can really tailor both the resources that we provide and what stressors we respond to, to what impacts farmers both here in Florida and across the southern region,” said Court.

$7.2 million in funding from the USDA will go into the 3-year project, which will help to coordinate six different strategies aimed to help rural citizens and communities.

“The idea is that we are providing professional, agricultural, behavioral, and mental health awareness, literacy, and assistance in all types of forms and resources,” said Court, “So one of the things that our network specifically is going to set up is a hotline for immediate accessibility. So if a farmer or rancher is going through a situation where they need immediate help, they’ll be able to call into this hotline.”

The project is beginning immediately and training and outreach will begin in 2021.

