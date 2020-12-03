Williston barbershop owner hosts toy drive for kids at upcoming Christmas party

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In honor of the holidays, Williston youth will receive new toys from members of the community, thanks to Country Boy Cutz Barbershop. Owner, D.C. Floyd, joined forces with Williston police and Kirby’s Farm to hosts Ike’s VIP Christmas Party in honor of his late brother, Ike Floyd.

“My brother got in a car accident on Kirby’s Farm,” said Floyd. “And me and my wife were talking a year ago about doing something for the community and we want to do it you know for the children.”

Floyd said this act of giving is a great way for his legacy to live on.

“He was a giving guy,” added Floyd. “His smile was contagious and everybody loved him...everybody loved him.”

Ike’s Christmas Party 2020 will bring toys like board games and brand new bikes to 50 families and about 150 children. He has raised 2,500 dollars for families, so far.

“We say great Christmas…we mean we want to give these kids meaningful, quality toys that they will appreciate.”

After all that has unfolded in 2020, Floyd says the community is in need of the Christmas spirit.

“Covid has like torn up 2020 so Ike’s Christmas Party 2020 is going to add some life and some love, some care back into the year that we’ve lost a lot of.”

In addition to gifts, the Christmas Party will include a few holiday favorites.

“Well, the nice part is…it’s just not about getting a gift,” said Williston Police Dept. Capt., Matthew Fortney. “It’s about getting the whole experience of Christmas. So they go out to the farm, they get on the train, all that normal stuff. The Kirby Family Farm is actually shutting down for the night just for these kids.”

Floyd said it wouldn’t be possible without the resident’s donations.

“I wish prosperity on everybody who contributed,” added Floyd.

If you would like to donate before the Christmas party you can drop off toys at Country Boy Cuts Williston Police Department or Williston City Hall.

