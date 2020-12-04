Advertisement

A Drug Kingpin on the run for 35 years has been caught living in Weirsdale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The US Attorney in Ocala says a “Drug Kingpin” on the run for 35 years has been caught living an assumed identity in Weirsdale.

Howard Farley and 73 other people were indicted in 1985 for running drugs along the southern railroad line through Nebraska.

Farley was the only one who got away.

Investigators say he assumed the identity of a person who died in 1955 and was finally caught applying under that name for a passport.

At the time of his arrest, Farley was attempting to board his private aircraft in the hangar at his home

