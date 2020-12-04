Alachua County School Board votes Dr. Carlee Simon for interim superintendent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On a 3-2 vote, the Alachua County School Board thinks nobody does it better than Doctor Carlee Simon as the new interim superintendent.

This comes after a special school board meeting meant to fill the interim role after Karen Clarke was voted out on Monday, Nov. 30.

Simon is an Alachua County native, triple Gator graduate, and member of Education Activists of Alachua County.

Simon was the only nomination by Vice Chair Tina Certain for the role.

Board members Rob Hyatt and Gunnar Paulson voted against the decision as they wanted Deputy Superintendent Donna Jones to continue her role as interim.

Although, Simon says she aims to tackle inequities in her tenure.

“So, I think what we’re seeing in our whole entire component with this pandemic is that the inequities that we had prior to COVID are now much larger. And what we’re running into is that, it’s so obvious that we need to step in and actually address these measures,” said Dr. Carlee Simon, interim superintendent.

The board gave unanimous approval for the school district attorney to work with Chair Leanetta McNealy and Simon to create a contract.

With a ten year history in online learning, Simon says she’s prepared to work with staff in their Dec. 15th deadline to submit their spring plan for digital distance learning.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.