BREAKING: Gainesville police are investigating a double homicide, suspect in custody
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are on scene investigating a double homicide in a Northeast Gainesville neighborhood.
Officers say the victims are a woman and an infant child.
They were found in the area of the 2900 block of NE 17th Drive.
A suspect is in custody.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
