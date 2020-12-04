Advertisement

BREAKING: Gainesville police are investigating a double homicide, suspect in custody

Police Tape
Police Tape(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are on scene investigating a double homicide in a Northeast Gainesville neighborhood.

Officers say the victims are a woman and an infant child.

They were found in the area of the 2900 block of NE 17th Drive.

A suspect is in custody.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

