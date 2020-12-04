Advertisement

Breonna Taylor Case: State board rejects request for special prosecutor

A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another...
A council of Kentucky prosecutors says it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.(WAVE3 News)
By John P. Wise, WAVE
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There will be no special prosecutor appointed to the Breonna Taylor case.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

Unhappy with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision not to directly charge any of the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in Taylor’s death, her mother, Tamika Palmer, requested a special prosecutor.

On Friday, the state’s Prosecutors Advisory Council announced during a virtual call that based on Kentucky law, the group does not have the authority to fulfill Palmer’s request.

LMPD officers shot and killed the 26-year-old Taylor during a narcotics raid at her home in March. Cameron announced in September that one of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, was indicted on wanton endangerment charges for shooting into nearby apartments. He has since been fired.

The other two officers involved in the raid, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis Vaccine
Governor DeSantis announces plan for distributing the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Putnam County deputies set the record straight with officer's self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
An increasing number of parents are looking for alternatives to virtual learning, leading to an...
Public school enrollment decreases nationwide
An increasing number of parents are looking for alternatives to virtual learning, leading to an...
Public school enrollment drops nationwide
Five medical facilities in Florida will act as storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccines
Five medical facilities in Florida will act as storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccines
Minus 80 degrees Celsius are shown on the display of a special refrigerator for particularly...
How COVID-19 vaccines will get from the factory to your local pharmacy