Bring the Harvest Home Food Drive held in Ocala

By Josh Kimble
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County held its annual “Bring the Harvest Home” food drive on Friday at the Downtown Square in Ocala.

The food drive focuses on collecting non-perishable food, toiletries and baby items. Everything that was collected will be split evenly among three local charities: Brother’s Keeper, Interfaith Emergency Services and The Salvation Army.

“The holidays can be stressful as it is, and with the extra stress of trying to buy presents and, not just that, but a lot of the things that have happened in 2020, we usually have a lot of family’s that are in need and having the basics is very, very important to us,” said Marion County District 2 Commissioner Kathy Bryant.

“Our community always shows up to help those in need in our community and we couldn’t be happier to be able to host this event every year.”

Last year, the food drive collected over 17-thousand pounds of donated goods.

