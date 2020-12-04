Advertisement

Annual Bring the Harvest Home food drive starts in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents are being asked to lend a hand this holiday season, by participating in the annual “Bring the Harvest Hone” food drive.

City officials are encouraging people to drop off non-perishable food, baby items and toiletries to various locations across the city. Items they are asking for include:

Dry foods and complementary goods (rice, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, crackers, peanut butter & jelly)

Canned meats (corned beef, ham, tuna, etc.)

Canned vegetables and fruits

Baby items (baby cereal, diapers, lotion)

Toiletries (soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper)

Donations will be accepted at a contact-less drive thru in Downtown from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm.

If people can’t make it downtown, there are are other options to drop goods off at as well, such as public libraries, city and county fire stations, Sheriff’s Office district locations, Tax Collector’s offices, Solid Waste recycling centers, Ocala City Hall, Marion County Administration and the Ocala / Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership.

Donations will go to benefit the charities Brother’s Keeper, Interfaith Emergency Services, and the Salvation Army.

For more information, visit BringtheHarvestHome.com.

