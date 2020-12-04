Five medical facilities in Florida will act as storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health in Jacksonville and AdventHealth in Orlando will act as storage facilities for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. They are affiliated with UF Health Shands in Gainesville and AdventHealth Ocala. Vaccines will also be stored at Tampa General Hospital, Jackson Health System in Miami, and Memorial Health Care System in Broward County.

The Pfzier vaccine needs to be stored at negative 70 degree temperatures, while the Moderna vaccine can be stored at standard refrigeration temperatures. The five hospitals will also be able to administer the vaccines to qualified people.

