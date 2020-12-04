Gainesville city commissioners vote to reopen the application for the “Police Advisory Council”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Candidates for the “Police Advisory Council” were expecting a decision on their applications at the Gainesville Commission meeting on Thursday, but commissioners decided unanimously to reopen the application process. 17 candidates applied, and one person recently withdrew their name.

“The reason why we are here in part is because a lot of the work and the suggestions of people in the community. For example, like the ‘Dream Defenders’, Gator Chapter of NAACP.’ I think that we could really do some targeted outreach to the groups that brought us here to be making these decisions in part,” said At-Large Commissioner Gail Johnson.

District II Commissioner Harvey Ward wanted current applicants to understand it is not a reflection on them. He felt as though they could create a good council without reopening the application.

“I want to reiterate to everyone who has applied; this is not a reflection on you. We could put together a very good board today. I’m just interested in hearing more other voices that are not represented in the applicant pool. This is not a reflection of the people that applied. This is a good pool. I would just like to hear from some other voices as well.”

They are looking to fill 11 positions, three two-year terms, four three-year terms, and four four-year terms.

“The longer it stays open, maybe we will get a few more people to apply. I think it was open long enough. I think we have a lot of people who have shown interest. I would hate for us to not at least come to an agreement on some of the members who have applied,” said District III Commissioner David Arreola.

They will advertise for one month, and the application will be open for 30 days.

“My hope is that we would be able to do some targeted, very targeted outreach,” said Commissioner Johnson.

A final vote is expected at the commission’s second meeting in January.

