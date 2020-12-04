Gator Insider: Gators have big opportunity in upcoming rivalry game against Volunteers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Opportunity knocks for the Gator football team Saturday at rival Tennessee. At stake is a chance for Florida to lock up the SEC Eastern Division title and a spot in the conference championship game. Meanwhile, the Volunteers have struggled since a 2-0 start and have lost five straight games. Steve Russell dives into the mindset of the Gators and explains what’s gone wrong for the Vols in this week’s Gator Insider.

