Gators trample Eagles in second game of the season

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team shook off memories of Wednesday’s slow start in the season opener with an emphatic 90-70 rout of Boston College Thursday night at the Roman Legends Classic in Uncasville, Connecticut. Florida led by 20 points at halftime and improved to 2-0 overall.

Sophomore guard Tre Mann scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, preseason SEC Player of the Year Keyontae Johnson led Florida with 24 points, while Scottie Lewis and Noah Locke also scored in double figures.

Florida shot 57 percent from the field and sank 7 of 17 from three-point territory.

The Gators make their home debut Sunday versus Stetson. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. at the O’Connell Center.

