Holiday bike giveaway in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least 10 to 20 used bikes will be given away at Goodbike Trailside Bike Shop in Gainesville.

Happening on December 19 at 1 pm, parents and anyone under the age of 17 can enter the drawings as long as someone is present at the event. Helmets will also be given out at the event.

This is the first year the bike shop is teaming up with Soulnet WKDH to make this happen. WKDH Owner Kenneth Harden said there is no better time to give back to the community.

“It’s the season of giving, you know we all wanna receive, but sometimes you got to do want to others as you want others to do and being able to be a blessing to someone and that’s how we want to do and I’ll have those that are in need,” said Harden.

At the giveaway people will be required to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety precautions. All of the bikes that will be given away are being fixed up by Goodbike Trailside Bike Shop.

Bike mechanic Joe Dickerson said he’s happy to be able to help children receive bikes.

“It’s just a good little morale boost for the community,” said Dickerson. “Everybody could use a little bit extra this year in particular, so it’s cool that everybody’s coming together to make this happen.”

They are still asking for donations of any unwanted, gently used bikes. You can drop them off at Goodbike Trailside Bike Shop or contact wkdhsoulnet@gmail.com to help.

