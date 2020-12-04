Advertisement

Local groups to protest University of Florida Board of Trustee’s meeting

The agenda for the meeting indicates an anticipated normal spring semester with in-person classes.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida Board of Trustees meets Friday, and protests against plans to reopen in the spring are planned.

The agenda for the meeting indicates an anticipated normal spring semester with in-person classes.

In a press release ‘The Young Democratic Socialists in Gainesville’ argue the plan to reopen is quote: “irresponsible”, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The board is scheduled to meet at 2:30 pm in Emerson Alumni Hall’s president’s ballroom.

