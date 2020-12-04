Local groups to protest University of Florida Board of Trustee’s meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida Board of Trustees meets Friday, and protests against plans to reopen in the spring are planned.

The agenda for the meeting indicates an anticipated normal spring semester with in-person classes.

In a press release ‘The Young Democratic Socialists in Gainesville’ argue the plan to reopen is quote: “irresponsible”, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The board is scheduled to meet at 2:30 pm in Emerson Alumni Hall’s president’s ballroom.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.