Man breaks into home, leads Levy County deputies on two car chases before arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Levy County after leading law enforcement officers on two separate chases.

Deputies say a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer stopped to help 29-year-old Dante Schmucker Thursday.

The officer thought Schmucker’s car was disabled on US 27, southeast of Chiefland.

After checking things out, the officer realized the tag on Schmucker’s car belonged to someone else.

Schmucker fled the scene.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies joined the officer in pursuit.

As they neared Bronson, Schmucker stopped in the middle of US 27, jumped out of the car and ran away armed with a rifle.

Moments later, a family called 9-1-1 and said a man broke into their house and stole their car.

Deputies soon spotted the 2008 Pontiac near Morriston and a second chase started.

This time, Schmucker drove straight at deputies patrol cars three times, and then rammed into the side of one of them. The deputy was able to block Schmucker in so an arrest could be made.

He faces a long list of charges including grand theft auto, home invasion robbery, and aggravated assault.

