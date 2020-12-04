MCSO trying to identify man who stole from elderly couple trying to help him

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are asking for help identifying a man after they say he stole from an elderly couple.

The crime happened at the Marathon gas station on Northeast Jacksonville Road.

Deputies say the man tricked the couple into helping him jumpstart his vehicle.

While the couple was helping, he swiped the victim’s purse.

The man then took off in a red SUV.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.