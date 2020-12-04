Advertisement

Oakcrest Hardware holding fundraiser for local animal shelters

By Josh Kimble
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A business in Ocala is raising money to benefit local animal shelters this holiday season.

Oakcrest Hardware is holding its second annual blanket drive to benefit the Marion County Humane Society and Wanda Cares Pet Rescue. The shop is selling pet blankets for $5 each and all proceeds, along with any blankets that are donated back, are being sent to support the two animal shelters.

“Along with the blankets, Saturday, December 12, Santa will be here at the store from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. taking pictures with your children, your grandchildren, your furbabies. We’re also gonna have the humane society here with a couple of their animals that are looking for their forever home,” said store manager Erin Bennion.

The fundraiser will run until December 15th or while supplies last. Last year the store sold more than 200 blankets.

Oakcrest Hardware can be found at 2926 NE Jacksonville Rd in Ocala.

