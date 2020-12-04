Playoff Preview: It’s a Dunnellon-Vanguard sequel

(WCJB)-Out of all the huge high school football playoff games taking place across the state this Friday, one pits Marion County rivals against each other.

In Class 5A-Region 2, Dunnellon (9-0) takes on Vanguard (8-1) for the region title and a berth in the state semifinals. The game is a rematch of the Tigers’ 30-28 victory back on Oct. 23 when they scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired. Defensively, both teams are stout. Dunnellon has allowed only 58 points all season and Vanguard has surrendered just 64.

Head coaches Price Harris of the Tigers and Edwin Farmer of the Knights shared their thoughts on the matchup, along with key players from both sides.

Three other NCFL schools are still alive in the state playoffs. Columbia takes on St. Augustine in the Class 6A-Region 1 title game, Trinity Catholic hosts Trinity Christian in the Class 3A state semis, while Hawthorne battles Madison County for a spot in the Class 1A state championship game.

