Police arrest parents after 3-year-old dies from Fentanyl overdose

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police officers and Alachua County deputies arrested the parents of a 3-year-old girl who died from a Fentanyl overdose.

On August 26, Starke Police responded to a call about an unresponsive girl at 801 S Water Street. The 3-year-old girl was taken to North Florida Starke Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead.

Autopsy results obtained on Thursday, Dec. 3, showed the child died from an overdose of Fentanyl.

The child’s mother, D’Lana King, was arrested and is booked in the Bradford County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.

The child’s father, J’Shawn Murrah, was arrested in Gainesville and booked into the Alachua County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. He is awaiting extradition to Bradford County.

Both parents are charged with aggravated neglect causing bodily injury.

