Advertisement

Police arrest parents after 3-year-old dies from Fentanyl overdose

Murrah and King Arrested
Murrah and King Arrested(Starke Police Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police officers and Alachua County deputies arrested the parents of a 3-year-old girl who died from a Fentanyl overdose.

On August 26, Starke Police responded to a call about an unresponsive girl at 801 S Water Street. The 3-year-old girl was taken to North Florida Starke Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead.

Autopsy results obtained on Thursday, Dec. 3, showed the child died from an overdose of Fentanyl.

The child’s mother, D’Lana King, was arrested and is booked in the Bradford County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.

The child’s father, J’Shawn Murrah, was arrested in Gainesville and booked into the Alachua County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. He is awaiting extradition to Bradford County.

Both parents are charged with aggravated neglect causing bodily injury.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
Putnam County deputies set the record straight with officer's self-inflicted gunshot wound
Kingpin Arrested
Drug kingpin on the run for 35 years caught living in Weirsdale
DeSantis Vaccine
Governor DeSantis announces plan for distributing the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA

Latest News

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Five medical facilities in Florida will act as storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccines
Five medical facilities in Florida will act as storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccines
Deputies say a Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer stopped to help 29-year-old Dante Schmucker...
Man breaks into home, leads Levy County deputies on two car chases before arrest