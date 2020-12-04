School zones in NCFL to get safety upgrades
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -School zones in North Central Florida will be getting safety upgrades starting ,as part of a Florida Department of Transportation project.
The project will cost $1.5 million and affect 150 school zones.
The following counties will have work done:
• Alachua, 6 school zones
• Baker, 1 school zone
• Bradford, 3 school zones
• Clay, 15 school zones
• Columbia, 6 school zones
• Duval, 67 school zones
• Gilchrist, 1 school zone
• Levy, 3 school zones
• Nassau, 10 school zones
• Putnam, 13 school zones
• St Johns, 9 school zones
• Suwannee, 3 school zones
• Taylor, 4 school zones
F-DOT is adding high-visibility markings and signs within one-mile of the school zones they plan to improve.
The project is expected to be completed by next summer, and the work at each school should take less than a day to complete.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.