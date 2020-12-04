School zones in NCFL to get safety upgrades

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -School zones in North Central Florida will be getting safety upgrades starting ,as part of a Florida Department of Transportation project.

The project will cost $1.5 million and affect 150 school zones.

The following counties will have work done:

• Alachua, 6 school zones

• Baker, 1 school zone

• Bradford, 3 school zones

• Clay, 15 school zones

• Columbia, 6 school zones

• Duval, 67 school zones

• Gilchrist, 1 school zone

• Levy, 3 school zones

• Nassau, 10 school zones

• Putnam, 13 school zones

• St Johns, 9 school zones

• Suwannee, 3 school zones

• Taylor, 4 school zones

F-DOT is adding high-visibility markings and signs within one-mile of the school zones they plan to improve.

The project is expected to be completed by next summer, and the work at each school should take less than a day to complete.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.