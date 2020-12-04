Advertisement

Special meeting planned to name interim Alachua County superintendent

The need to find a replacement comes after the school board decided to accept Clarke’s...
The need to find a replacement comes after the school board decided to accept Clarke’s resignation early.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Co. school board will hold a special meeting Friday to decide who will replace now-former school superintendent Karen Clarke.

The meeting will be at 3 pm and can be viewed online or in-person.

Related article: Alachua County School Board members vote to cut short Superintendent’s resignation date

The need to find a replacement comes after the school board decided to accept Clarke’s resignation early. She had originally planned to resign in the summer of 2021, but the board voted to end her term early.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis Vaccine
Governor DeSantis announces plan for distributing the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA
The agenda includes the pedestrian safety topic, which is in line with the city’s goal of...
Gainesville City Commission to discuss “panhandling” ordinance
He was 79-years-old
Ocala Police mourns death of volunteer

Latest News

Women helping women food distribution
Gainesville Airport food drive
Bring the Harvest Home
Bring the Harvest Home
Our weekly chat with K-Country
Our weekly chat with K-Country
Our weekly chat with K-Country
Our weekly chat with K-Country
The event starts at noon
Food distribution to be held at Gainesville Regional Airport