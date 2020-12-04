Special meeting planned to name interim Alachua County superintendent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Co. school board will hold a special meeting Friday to decide who will replace now-former school superintendent Karen Clarke.

The meeting will be at 3 pm and can be viewed online or in-person.

Related article: Alachua County School Board members vote to cut short Superintendent’s resignation date

The need to find a replacement comes after the school board decided to accept Clarke’s resignation early. She had originally planned to resign in the summer of 2021, but the board voted to end her term early.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.