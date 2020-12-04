Advertisement

Texas prep football player attacks referee

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in Edinburg High School zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.(JOEL MARTINEZ | Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron is escorted out of the stadium by police after charging a referee...
Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron is escorted out of the stadium by police after charging a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. ()(Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis Vaccine
Governor DeSantis announces plan for distributing the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA
The agenda includes the pedestrian safety topic, which is in line with the city’s goal of...
Gainesville City Commission to discuss “panhandling” ordinance
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19

Latest News

The company logo accents the grille of an unsold 2020 Elantra sedan at a Hyundai dealership...
After being fined by US, Hyundai recalls more vehicles
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
.
Warner Bros. 2021 films to debut on HBO Max
Holiday bike giveaway in Gainesville
Holiday bike giveaway in Gainesville