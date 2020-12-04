University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new University of Florida health study suggests common drugs could be used to treat COVID-19.

Researchers found in preliminary laboratory tests that three antihistamine medications stopped the virus from infecting cells.

The study was published in the journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications.

Those drugs include brand names Benadryl and Atarax.

Medical records of nearly a quarter million California patients showed that those taking the drugs were less likely to be infected with the virus. Researchers at UF worked with colleges at the University of California-San Francisco to collect the data.

The research started earlier in the year with the goal of finding drugs that were already approved that could help fight the virus.

The next step is for a clinical trial in humans.

The study was published in the journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.