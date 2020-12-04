Weekend Planner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone!

Christmas on the Square returns to Millennium Park in Live Oak this holiday season...with safety protocols in place due to the pandemic. You can enjoy food along with arts and crafts, a visit to Santa Land and other activities. There’ll be snow and fireworks tonight...and a lighted Christmas parade Saturday night. Meanwhile, in Williston, the Christmas Train chugs through Kirby Family Farm for the eighth year. The train, visits with Santa and tractor rides to Christmas town are part of the fun. The event is tonight and Saturday night... and select nights through December.

The City of Alachua is having its Good Life Community Christmas Celebration from 6 to 8 tonight. A tree lighting, treat bags, hot chocolate, Christmas music and more are planned. It’s at Skinner Field Park in downtown Alachua. The City of Newberry Christmas Tree Lighting is tonight from 6 to 8 as well. The event near city hall features hot cocoa and treats, Christmas carolers, photos with Santa’s reindeer and more.

Area theatres are getting into the act with holiday-themed shows. The Gainesville Community Playhouse has its latest production, A Cedar Key Christmas, through next weekend. The High Springs Playhouse production of A Tuna Christmas starts tonight and runs through Sunday, December 20th. Meanwhile, the Hippodrome Theatre in Gainesville is streaming This Wonderful Life, the one-man stage adaptation of a holiday classic. You can watch it now through next Thursday. Check The Hipps website for more info.

For sports, there’s hoops over on the UF campus. The Gator women’s basketball team is in action Saturday, taking on Cincinnati at 1 pm at the O’Connell Center. On Sunday 2 pm, the men take to the floor of the Odome as they face Stetson.

And the North Florida Regional Medical Center Pond Lighting is virtual this year. The Facebook Live event starts tonight at 6, but you can stroll around the lights throughout the month of December.

Enjoy your weekend!

