“You’re not going to keep killing our kids”: Mother reacts to grand jury indicting man that sold her son drugs, hope for residents struggling with addiction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday’s arrest of a couple for the overdose death of a three year old is just part of an epidemic sweeping the nation.

For example, the Ocala Police Department alone has responded to more than 300 overdose calls this past year.

Police said in most of their cases, Fentanyl has been the primary contributor, if not the sole contributor.

But not all hope is lost.

Donna Rodriguez mourns the loss of her son, on the two year anniversary of his death.

In December 2018, Donna Rodriguez's son Nick Rubino was found unresponsive in the Piesanos' restroom by his fellow employees. He died as result of a drug overdose. (WCJB)

“There he is with his baby Marley, having a great time. The disease has no boundaries. You can be a doctor, a lawyer, a gas station attended, it just doesn’t matter,” she said looking through a scrapbook of her son.

In December 2018, her son Nick Rubino was found unresponsive in the Piesanos’ restroom by his fellow employees. First responders found a hypodermic needle filled with fluid, which tested positive for Fentanyl, next to Rubino.

He was rushed to the hospital and remained unresponsive for two days. He died as result of a drug overdose. The autopsy revealed that there were were no other medical factors in his death.

“The children have been affected, the parents, the grandparents, the cousins. Nick came from a large family where he was loved by so many. He was a great guy, he was a funny guy and these are the things we miss about him,” Rodriguez said.

The Ocala Police Department, along with agents from the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, quickly found the man that gave the Fentanyl to Rubino that killed him - 36-year-old David Gilchrist.

Gilchrist admitted to detectives to selling the drugs to Rubino. He also told detectives that he sells drugs to to support his own drug habit.

And finally on Nov. 16th, a grand jury agreed and indicted Gilchrist on one count of homicide.

Police said this is only the third indictment for homicide in the last two years that has been directly linked to an overdose death.

“Well to be honest with you, it’s bittersweet. We need to get a message out there to the dealers in our community that we’re watching and you’re not going to keep killing our kids. They’re going to come for you,” Rodriguez said.

And while Rubino struggled for years with his addition, people are working to make sure more lives aren’t lost to opioids.

Through the Ocala Recovery Project, Ocala Fire Rescue is helping people like Robert Allen Jr. overcome his addition.

Robert Allen Jr. hugs his friend and housemate for helping him overcome his addiction. (WCJB)

“And I’m thankful everyday that I met them and I’m glad that they came and helped me out and I keep in contact with them and they call me up and make sure that I’m okay and I’m just thankful,” Allen said.

Allen said he’s been struggling with addiction for most of his life and if it wasn’t for the Ocala Recovery Program, he might not be here today.

“I would still be running the streets, either in jail, a institution, or I would have been dead. This program saved my life,” he said.

Ocala Fire Rescue has has 182 participants in the program since it started in August.

Fire officials said that the program is going great and are having discussions of expanding.

