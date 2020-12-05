Advertisement

Alachua County Humane Society wants pets home for the holidays

All pets over six months of age are free to adopt Friday, Dec. 4, through December 13th.
All pets over six months of age are free to adopt Friday, Dec. 4, through December 13th.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Humane Society is pushing to place more dogs and cats in homes for the holidays.

While there has been an increase in adoptions and fostering this year they say plenty of animals are still available.

As college students have gone home for the Thanksgiving and Christmas break, the Humane Society is searching for more foster volunteers.

