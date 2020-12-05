Alachua County Humane Society wants pets home for the holidays

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Humane Society is pushing to place more dogs and cats in homes for the holidays.

While there has been an increase in adoptions and fostering this year they say plenty of animals are still available.

As college students have gone home for the Thanksgiving and Christmas break, the Humane Society is searching for more foster volunteers.

All pets over six months of age are free to adopt Friday, Dec. 4, through December 13th.

