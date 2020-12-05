Advertisement

GFR contains housefire after GRU sees smoke

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville firefighters were able to contain a house fire today.

Fire rescue crews say GRU was at the vacant home on Northeast 23rd Street restoring power when they saw smoke. Crews say the blaze was primarily in the kitchen and attic.

They cut a hole in the roof to release heat and pressure and quickly brought the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

