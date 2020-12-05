High school football playoffs 12-4-2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hawthorne Hornets will play for the Class 1A state title after knocking out three-time defending state champion Madison County, 18-14 in Friday’s state semifinal game. The Hornets avenged a loss to Madison County in the 2018 state semis and will move on to face Baker for the title on Thursday Dec. 17 in Tallahassee.

Friday’s state football playoffs: NCFL teams

1A state semifinals: Hawthorne (10-2) def. Madison County (10-3), 18-14

3A state semifinals: Trinity Christian (11-1) def. Trinity Catholic (7-4), 56-33

5A region 2 title game: Dunnellon (10-0) def. Vanguard (8-2), 13-10

6A region 1 title game: St. Augustine (9-2) def. Columbia (5-6), 35-24

