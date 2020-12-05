Human remains discovered on NW Railroad Ave in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are investigating skeletal remains found in Lake City, Police say last night officers were searching for a missing homeless person in the area of Levings Forest products on Northwest Railroad Avenue.

Thats when they found human remains in a tent, but at this time they have not identified the remains.

They say there was no apparent sign of foul play.

