Human remains discovered on NW Railroad Ave in Lake City

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are investigating skeletal remains found in Lake City, Police say last night officers were searching for a missing homeless person in the area of Levings Forest products on Northwest Railroad Avenue.

Thats when they found human remains in a tent, but at this time they have not identified the remains.

They say there was no apparent sign of foul play.

