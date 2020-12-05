Advertisement

Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville

Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman and her less than one year old baby. Neighbors say the incident has left them quite worried.

Freddie Edwards lives directly across from the crime scene on the 2900 block of NE 17th Dr., and watched the shooting unfold.

He said the suspect, 26-year-old Kivi J Ellis, fired shots in his direction as well.

“ From my bedroom I heard screaming,” said Edwards. “He went back on the side of my house and then he shot twice. and that’s when i was on the phone with GPD who was in route at the time.”

Police say Ellis shot the woman and 3-month-old child several times. they were pronounced dead at the scene. The infant suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

“I’m worried…my family’s kind of worried and people are beginning to talk because this has always been a quiet neighborhood until this incident,” added Edwards.

After Ellis was detained, police found two children hiding in the home. The children are now in their maternal grandparent’s custody.

“I feel sorry for the family,” added Edwards. “Our prayers are with the family on both sides.”

Police say Ellis surrendered on sight. He is charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide and his bond is set at one million dollars.

Although the suspect is in custody, police say the investigation will be ongoing for quite some time.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape
BREAKING: Gainesville police are investigating a double homicide, suspect in custody
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
Kingpin Arrested
Drug kingpin on the run for 35 years caught living in Weirsdale
Putnam County deputies set the record straight with officer's self-inflicted gunshot wound
UF Health doctors looking into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
UF Health doctors look into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19

Latest News

This year organizers chose to stream performances virtually.
NFRMC pond lighting ceremony held virtually this year
POLK COUNTY DEPUTIES ARRESTED JORGE ORTIZ AND CHANTHAN KHOULEANGHAK FOR THEIR PART IN...
Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise
Dr. Carlee Simon, Interim Superintendent
Alachua County School Board votes Dr. Carlee Simon for interim superintendent
Police Tape
BREAKING: Gainesville police are investigating a double homicide, suspect in custody