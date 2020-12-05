Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman and her less than one year old baby. Neighbors say the incident has left them quite worried.

Freddie Edwards lives directly across from the crime scene on the 2900 block of NE 17th Dr., and watched the shooting unfold.

He said the suspect, 26-year-old Kivi J Ellis, fired shots in his direction as well.

“ From my bedroom I heard screaming,” said Edwards. “He went back on the side of my house and then he shot twice. and that’s when i was on the phone with GPD who was in route at the time.”

Police say Ellis shot the woman and 3-month-old child several times. they were pronounced dead at the scene. The infant suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

“I’m worried…my family’s kind of worried and people are beginning to talk because this has always been a quiet neighborhood until this incident,” added Edwards.

After Ellis was detained, police found two children hiding in the home. The children are now in their maternal grandparent’s custody.

“I feel sorry for the family,” added Edwards. “Our prayers are with the family on both sides.”

Police say Ellis surrendered on sight. He is charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide and his bond is set at one million dollars.

Although the suspect is in custody, police say the investigation will be ongoing for quite some time.

