NFRMC pond lighting ceremony held virtually this year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -a more than 30-year holiday tradition was altered this year due to the pandemic. North Florida Regional Medical Center’s pond lighting celebration was held virtually Friday.

Normally the event brings thousands of residents to see the nearly 100-thousand light display. But this year, organizers chose to stream performances.

Guests are still allowed to walk around and view the lights, but they ask people to wear masks and social distance.

