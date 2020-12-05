Advertisement

Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise

POLK COUNTY DEPUTIES ARRESTED JORGE ORTIZ AND CHANTHAN KHOULEANGHAK FOR THEIR PART IN...
POLK COUNTY DEPUTIES ARRESTED JORGE ORTIZ AND CHANTHAN KHOULEANGHAK FOR THEIR PART IN FRAUDULENTLY RETURNING TV'S.(WCJB File)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:08 AM EST
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -An organized group of criminals is accused of stealing millions in Walmart merchandise from stores in North Central Florida and elsewhere.

Polk County deputies arrested Jorge Ortiz and Chanthan Khouleanghak for their part in fraudulently returning TVs. Jacorri Holland and Michelle Walker remain at-large.

Officers say the men would buy TVs from Walmart including stores in Alachua, Columbia, and Marion Counties. They would then return the box with a broken TV inside.

Investigators say nearly $175,000 dollars was stolen from just Florida. The scam may have been running since 2014, with losses totaling as much as 3.5 million.

