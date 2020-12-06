Advertisement

Alachua County officials asking residents about water quality in survey

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County officials are asking residents for their opinion on various water issues affecting the community.

A survey available here, asks residents about their views on water quality and water treatment.

County leaders ask residents if they know where water goes after it rains, how water is treated after it goes down the drain, and what their overall view of the quality of springs, rivers and lakes are in the county.

