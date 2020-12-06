Applications for Marion County Sheriff’s program open

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County residents can now apply to take part in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office citizen academy and partnership.

Applications for the program are open.

The program would begin in February and last 13 weeks.

The goal of the program is to educate the community on the inter workings of the sheriff’s department.

They’ll also learn from experts in the field as to how sheriff’s departments operate.

You can find the application here.

