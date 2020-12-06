Advertisement

Applications for Marion County Sheriff’s program open

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County residents can now apply to take part in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office citizen academy and partnership.

Applications for the program are open.

The program would begin in February and last 13 weeks.

The goal of the program is to educate the community on the inter workings of the sheriff’s department.

They’ll also learn from experts in the field as to how sheriff’s departments operate.

You can find the application here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UF Health doctors looking into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
UF Health doctors look into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
Police Tape
BREAKING: Gainesville police are investigating a double homicide, suspect in custody
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
POLK COUNTY DEPUTIES ARRESTED JORGE ORTIZ AND CHANTHAN KHOULEANGHAK FOR THEIR PART IN...
Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise

Latest News

OCALA CEP
OCALA CEP
Citizen's academy program apps open
Citizen's academy program apps open
Rent Relief fund expanded
Rent Relief fund expanded
Residents of Gainesville complete a survey on water
Residents of Gainesville complete a survey on water
CEP Weekly Buzz
The Weekly Buzz: How Ocala Fire Rescue is helping local hospitals