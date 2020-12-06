Burglar in Putnam county arrested for stealing children’s toys

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A Grinch-like thief had his holiday plans foiled in Putnam Co. Saturday.

Putnam County Sheriff Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jeremy Addison in Crescent Beach after he stole multiple children’s Christmas toys.

After investigating a pair of complaints, deputies found Addison stole gifts from two separate homes.

He was also wanted on warrants for other burglaries and thefts he committed as a juvenile.

