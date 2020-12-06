Advertisement

Coronavirus relief funds expanded in Gainesville

The city also increased the amount a person could get in aid, from $1,250, to amounts based on...
The city also increased the amount a person could get in aid, from $1,250, to amounts based on individual need.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People in Gainesville that are struggling to make rent or mortgage payments may be able to get some help form the county soon.

The Gainesville City Commission recently approved an expansion of funds from the coronavirus relief fund to be able to help people struggling to pay rent or make mortgage payments.

The city also increased the amount a person could get in aid, from $1,250, to amounts based on individual need.

The deadline to apply for aid is Dec 15.

