Gainesville commissioners approve plan to improve downtown infrastructure where a new Hyatt Place is going to be built

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a 5 to 1 vote at Thursday’s commission meeting, Gainesville city commissioners voted to approve the recommendation to improve areas surrounding the new Hyatt Place mixed development project in downtown.

“The sidewalk area is in poor condition holes in it; there is dirt. It is not reflective of our downtown. I think this is a great opportunity for us to actually get cost savings. We will be able to use since the developer is already doing construction at the same time it will be cheaper for us to do our sidewalk improvements at that time,” said Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos.

These changes will impact three roads surrounding the property South Main Street, Southeast 1st Street, and Southeast 2nd Place.

“The recommendation before you today [Thursday] is not whether or not this project is happening but whether or not the city would like to improve infrastructure using GCRA dollars to removes in and improve the public right of way in downtown,” said Sarah Vidal, the Director of the Gainesville Community Redevelopment Agency.

Vidal explained this project will involve reconstructing a bus bay that’s no longer used, creating on-street parking along with sidewalk improvements, and preservation of the existing tree canopy.

“The major piece of the proposed right of way projects will be along Southeast 2nd Place. This roadway is prone to stormwater issues, and a portion would be reconstructed if this is approved. There is also a request to oneway the segment from South Main to Southeast 1st.”

Southeast 1st Street will also get improved parking, curbing sidewalks, and tree and lighting conflicts. Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe wants to make one thing clear.

“We are not giving the developer anything. The developer is doing the cities work for us because there is an economy of scale efficiency that we are going to pay them back for so we don’t have to do it our own or later. We are going to gave to do this one way or another it is just cheaper and more efficient to do it now while everything else around it is going on.”

Commissioner Gail Johnson does have some concerns.

I always am concerned, and I think about what we could be doing with promises that we’ve made on the east side of town. When opportunities like this come our way.”

The Hyatt Place is expected to open in July of 2022.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.