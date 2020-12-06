Gators hammer Hatters in home opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two games in to the 2020-21 season, Florida Men’s basketball remained undefeated despite Jekyll and Hyde performances against “bubbleland” opponents. On Saturday, the gators overcame a slow start to convincingly handle the Stetson Hatters and win their home opener, 86-40.

In the first six minutes of the game, the “Hyde” side Florida fans witnessed against Army reared its ugly head. The gators lead 7-3, but were just 3-9 from the field and 1-3 from the outside, and hadn’t made a trip to the foul line. Luckily for the UF, Stetson couldn’t convert their chances either. The Hatters were 1-10 from the floor and were -3 in turnovers.

Over the next six minutes, Florida finally woke up and made 6/11 shots to go on a 13-1 run to jump well out in front 20-6. Florida finished the half on 14-9 run to head into the locker room ahead 34-15. Keyonte Johnson led all scorers with 13 points and finished with a game-high 19.

In the second half, Florida picked up right where they left off going on a 9-0 run in the first three-and-a-half minutes to increase their lead 43-15. The defense continued to force Stetson into long possessions, often ending with poor shot selection or shot clock violations, and had come up with 16 turnovers.

For the majority of the game, neither team shot remotely well from beyond the arch. Florida was 3-12 at one point and Stetson was an appalling 1-14. Midway through the second half, Noah Locke took advantage of wide open looks and knocked down 4 consecutive three point attempts to boost the Gators lead to 35. Locke finished the game with 15 points.

Scottie lewis recorded his first double-double of the season in the win, and Tre Mann also added 10 points in the winning effort. In total 4/5 Florida starters scored in double figures.

The 86-40 win is the second lowest amount of points Florida has allowed under Mike White. The lowest total is 39 against Virginia in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

The gators will put their undefeated record on the line Saturday, December 12 against in-state rival Florida State.

