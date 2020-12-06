Advertisement

Gators sound off after beating Tennessee; Clinching SEC East title

Florida wins SEC East for first time since 2016
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 31-19 to win their eighth conference game of the season, which clinches their first SEC East title under head coach Dan Mullen. Coach Mullen, Kyle Trask, and other players share their thoughts on the win and title.

