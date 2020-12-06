Gators top Volunteers; Win SEC East

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Behind another stellar outing by Heisman-hopeful quarterback Kyle Trask, the Florida Gators came, saw, and conquered the Tennessee Volunteers, in Knoxville, to win their fourth straight game in the series, and secure their birth in the SEC title game.

Almost like clockwork, the Gators offense came out to a hot start against their inferior opponent. Kyle Trask connected on his first four passes to move the offense into scoring position at the Tennessee 19.

However, Trask missed his next two throws and Kadarius Toney failed to pick up the first down on a seven-yard run, which led to Florida settling for an Evan McPherson 30-yard field goal to give the Gators the lead 3-0.

Trask believes the slow start might’ve been due to him forcing the issue instead of letting the game come to him.

“Definitely wasn’t my cleanest game,” said Trask. “There were some times maybe I was doing too much, and I just gotta trust what we have called and just let it play out.”

Both teams traded punts on their next possession, but it was the Volunteers who broke through for the game’s first touchdown. True freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey engineered an 11-play, 96 yard touchdown drive to send the Rocky Top faithful into a frenzy, with just under 10 minutes to play in the second quarter, as Tennessee enjoyed a short-lived lead 7-3.

But as Gator fans have come to expect, Trask and company would respond, decisively.

The next possession, Florida completely abandoned the run, as Trask completed five of six passes to cover 75 yards in six plays, resulting in a four-yard touchdown catch by Trevon Grimes. The short score gave Florida the lead for good, and tied Trask with Danny Wuerffel for second-most touchdown passes in a single-season by a Gators quarterback.

With just over two minutes remaining in the first half, Florida’s offense came back out for their fifth possession of the half and manufactured a 10-play, 80 yard touchdown drive, which saw Trask convert back-to-back third-and-long plays.

After a pass interference penalty moved the ball to the Tennessee two-yard line, Trask tossed his second touchdown of the game to a wide open Kadarius Toney to extend Florida’s lead 17-7.

The late touchdown swung momentum all in favor of the orange and blue, which Trask believes bolstered the offense’s belief in its ability to overcome the slow start.

“Great teams find a way to win even when they’re not playing the cleanest, and that is what we’ve been able to do all season.”

Upon receiving the second half kick, the Gators completed the “double dip” by scoring on it’s opening possession, as Trask needed just 3 passes to find Trevon Grimes for an eight-yard touchdown. That gave Grimes his second of the game and Trask his third passing touchdown as Florida extended its lead 24-7.

Trask would cap off his day with another eight-yard touchdown pass, early in the fourth. This time to Jacob Copeland, who led the team with 17 rushing yards and added 57 receiving yards. The Heisman-hopeful finished the game 35/49 for 433 yards and four touchdowns, as the sixth-ranked Gators rolled the Volunteers 31-19.

The 400-yard passing performance is Trask’s third of the season, which gives him the team record, along with extending his records for these impressive marks:

- 38 passing touchdowns (SEC record thru 9 games)

- 3 td all 9 games (UF record)

- 200+ yards in 17 straight games (tied UF record)

Florida is now 30-20 all-time against Tennessee and the gators have won 15 of the last 16 matchups with the Volunteers, including 7 of the last 8 games in Knoxville.

Florida’s eighth win of the season cemented their place in the SEC title game on December 19. Dan Mullen needed just three years to earn the Gators their first SEC East title since 2016, which is something he’s incredibly proud of.

“It means a lot. I’m a perfectionist. I’m critical of every little detail that goes on during a game, and I’m starting to analyze ways we can get better,” said Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen. “[Athletic Director] Scott Stricklin came up and told me to put a smile on my face… because this was what we worked for.”

“I’m thrilled. I came to Florida to have the opportunity to win championships. That is the reason I came here. Now we’re SEC East champs and we have the opportunity to be SEC champs. That’s what you work for all the time. That’s what we worked for since the day I got here a little over three years ago.”

This will be Florida’s 13 appearance in the title game (extending its record), and the Gators will try to win their eighth SEC Championship.

