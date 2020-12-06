Go-Fund-Me page set up for Gainesville shooting victims

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida community is rallying behind the family who lost a mother and her infant in a shooting Friday night.

Shelby Mathis and her three-month-old son Gideon lost their lives in the shooting in NE Gainesville.

A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure Mathis’ two surviving children can have a semblance of a holiday season.

If you’d like to donate, you can go to their go-fund-me page.

