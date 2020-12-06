Advertisement

Go-Fund-Me page set up for Gainesville shooting victims

A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure...
A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure Mathis’ two surviving children can have a semblance of a holiday season.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida community is rallying behind the family who lost a mother and her infant in a shooting Friday night.

Related article: Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville

Shelby Mathis and her three-month-old son Gideon lost their lives in the shooting in NE Gainesville.

A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure Mathis’ two surviving children can have a semblance of a holiday season.

If you’d like to donate, you can go to their go-fund-me page.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UF Health doctors looking into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
UF Health doctors look into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
Police Tape
BREAKING: Gainesville police are investigating a double homicide, suspect in custody
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
University of Florida study suggests common drugs could help fight COVID-19
POLK COUNTY DEPUTIES ARRESTED JORGE ORTIZ AND CHANTHAN KHOULEANGHAK FOR THEIR PART IN...
Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise

Latest News

The city also increased the amount a person could get in aid, from $1,250, to amounts based on...
Coronavirus relief funds expanded in Gainesville
County leaders ask residents if they know where water goes after it rains, how water is treated...
Alachua County officials asking residents about water quality in survey
The Blanche, a historic building in Lake City, is showcasing their property to the community....
The Blanche hosts an open house to showcase the restored historic property
NCFL Barbershop helps give away toys to kids for Christmas
NCFL Barbershop helps give away toys to kids for Christmas