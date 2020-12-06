Advertisement

Toy giveaway to be held in Williston on Sunday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Children in Williston will be getting some holiday cheer thanks to a local barbershop.

Country Boyz Barbershop is teaming up with the Williston Police Department and Kirby Family Farms to host “Ike’s Christmas Party 2020” give toys to local kids for Christmas.

Owner D.C. Floyd told TV20 earlier in the week that the event is named after his late brother, who Floyd said was a giving person.

The giveaway begins at 5 pm Sunday at Kirby Family Farms and lasts until 9 pm.

