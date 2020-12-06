Advertisement

Woman rescued from burning building in Marion County

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming out of one of the rooms, and thick smoke coming out of the rest of the building.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida woman is safe after being rescued from a burning hotel in Marion Co. Friday night.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, they responded to a fire at the Vin Mar Hotel in Belleview shortly after 6 pm.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming out of one of the rooms and thick smoke coming out of the rest of the building.

Firefighters were able to get into the building and found a woman and two dogs inside.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for potential smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained in less than 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

