Advertisement

A man arrested in North Carolina for the murder of a local woman

Brandon Martin was located in Franklin, North Carolina and taken into custody on two...
Brandon Martin was located in Franklin, North Carolina and taken into custody on two outstanding warrants from Bradford County (stolen vehicle & stolen firearm), unrelated to the Alachua County charges. He is currently being held at the Macon North Carolina Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with the Homicide here in Alachua County and Grand Theft.(ASO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars on Monday in connection to a woman’s death.

Brandon Martin was taking into custody in Franklin, North Carolina in connection with Annette Miller’s death. The 31-year-old is currently being held at the Macon North Carolina Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with homicide in Alachua County and grand theft. He was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants from Bradford County (stolen vehicle and stolen firearm) - these charges are unrelated to the Alachua County charges.

Miller was found shot and unresponsive in her home last week by Alachua County deputies. The medical examiner later identified the bullet wound as the cause of death.

Investigators noted that the victim’s car and possibly her handgun was missing. After a nationwide alert for the stolen vehicle, detectives were able to identify a potential suspect and locate Martin in North Carolina.

Several different sheriff agencies aided ASO in the arrest.

There is no bond, and Martin will be extradited to Alachua County to face the charges.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UF Health doctors looking into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
UF Health doctors look into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure...
Go-Fund-Me page set up for Gainesville shooting victims
Downtown Gainesville will be home to the new Hyatt Place mixed development project. City...
Gainesville commissioners approve plan to improve downtown infrastructure where a new Hyatt Place is going to be built
The city also increased the amount a person could get in aid, from $1,250, to amounts based on...
Coronavirus relief funds expanded in Gainesville

Latest News

On Sunday Ocala police got a call of shots fired at the Sutton Place Apartment complex just...
Police investigate a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy
It was at the Vin Mar Motel in Belleview where firefighters rescued a woman and two dogs from a...
Motel fire displaces family in Belleview
It was at the Vin Mar Motel in Belleview where firefighters rescued a woman and two dogs from a...
Motel fire displaces family in Belleview
On Sunday Ocala police got a call of shots fired at the Sutton Place Apartment complex just...
Police investigate a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy
Police investigate a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy