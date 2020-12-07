A man arrested in North Carolina for the murder of a local woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars on Monday in connection to a woman’s death.

Brandon Martin was taking into custody in Franklin, North Carolina in connection with Annette Miller’s death. The 31-year-old is currently being held at the Macon North Carolina Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with homicide in Alachua County and grand theft. He was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants from Bradford County (stolen vehicle and stolen firearm) - these charges are unrelated to the Alachua County charges.

Miller was found shot and unresponsive in her home last week by Alachua County deputies. The medical examiner later identified the bullet wound as the cause of death.

Investigators noted that the victim’s car and possibly her handgun was missing. After a nationwide alert for the stolen vehicle, detectives were able to identify a potential suspect and locate Martin in North Carolina.

Several different sheriff agencies aided ASO in the arrest.

There is no bond, and Martin will be extradited to Alachua County to face the charges.

