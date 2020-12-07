Advertisement

Chestnut enters race for Florida Democratic Party Chair

Cynthia Moore Chestnut reacting to the Presidential election results on Election Day.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The current chair of the Alachua Democratic Party is stepping down in hopes of getting a different job.

Dr. Cynthia Moore Chestnut announced her candidacy to become the next chair of the Florida Democratic Party on Monday.

The former State House representative, Gainesville mayor, and Alachua County Commissioner says she hopes to “re-energize, reclaim, and recruit” to address what she says is a failure in voter engagement and community organizing in recent years.

“My experience at the grassroots level in the Florida Democratic Party will be my guiding vision to “Re-energize, Reclaim & Recruit” Democrats as we move forward,” she said in a press release. “As a proven leader with a strong record of party leadership, I feel confident meeting this moment with an even hand and resume of results.”

Chestnut is notably the first African American woman to be elected to the Gainesville City Commission, the first African American woman to be elected Mayor-Commissioner of Gainesville, the first woman and the first African American to be elected to the Florida House of Representatives from Alachua, Marion and Putnam Counties and the first African American Woman elected to the Alachua County Commission. Currently Chestnut serves as Chair of the Democratic County Chairs Association, Chair of the Alachua County Democratic Party and a Precinct Captain in Alachua County.

