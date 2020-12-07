Advertisement

Chick-fil-A accuses poultry producers of price fixing

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is suing 17 poultry producers, accusing them of banding together to fix prices and charge more.

The lawsuit includes the country’s Top 3 chicken suppliers – Tyson, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Sanderson Farms.

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages to share confidential bidding and pricing information with one another.

This isn’t the first lawsuit against the poultry industry that alleges anti-competitive conduct.

Since 2008, multiple major supermarket operators and food service distributors have also filed civil suits.

This year, the Department of Justice indicted senior chicken industry executives and sales officials on criminal charges of bid-rigging and price-fixing.

The producers have pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges and major chicken companies are contesting the civil-court claims.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UF Health doctors looking into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
UF Health doctors look into allergy medications that could prevent catching COVID-19
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
Neighbor witnesses fatal shooting of a woman and infant in Northeast Gainesville
A Go-Fund-Me page was set up by family friends to help cover funeral costs, as well as ensure...
Go-Fund-Me page set up for Gainesville shooting victims
Downtown Gainesville will be home to the new Hyatt Place mixed development project. City...
Gainesville commissioners approve plan to improve downtown infrastructure where a new Hyatt Place is going to be built
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise

Latest News

Ocala Fire Rescue drops off some food for the food drive in Ocala
Marion County concludes a successful ‘Bring the Harvest Home’
Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73...
Nationstar Mortgage to refund $73M to borrowers under order citing failure to provide services
Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.
Ikea ends publication of annual catalog
Crews prepare to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the campus...
Virginia Military Institute removes Confederate statue
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold