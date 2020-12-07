Fundraisers set up for family of mother, infant shot and killed in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community leaders have set up fundraisers to help cover the funeral costs of Shelby Mathis, 26, and her three month old son, Gideon. Mathis and her infant son were shot and killed in Northeast Gainesville on Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Paula Pringle and her son Delvin, who was a former classmate of Mathis.

“She was just a real delight to be around. She loved her kids, she was very hands-on with them,” Paula Pringles said.

Shelby Mathis attended P.K. Yonge with Delvin and graduated with the Class of 2013.

“He is distraught, I’ve been talking to him five, six times a day because this was his friend,” Pringle said.

SOAR Mentoring, a non-profit organization, is also accepting donations to help Mathis’ two surviving children, Dallas and Alyssa, during the holidays.

“I can’t even imagine having to explain to those babies that their mother is no longer here,” SOAR Mentoring Services Founder and CEO Chanda Mayes said.

SOAR Mentoring Services can be contacted at 352-681-0147.

Clothing donations are also greatly appreciated; Dallas: 12m kids shoes, 5/6 size clothing; Alyssa: 9m kids shoes 4T or 4/5 size clothing

Donations can be dropped off on Dec. 19, 11am-3pm at 2153 SE Hawthorne Road, Gainesville, FL. 32641. For additional donation information contact Chanda Mayes at 352-681-0147 or Paula Pringle at 352-318-3863.

Gainesville Police have arrested Kivi Ellis, 26, in connection with the shooting deaths of Shelby Mathis and their son, Gideon. Ellis is being charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder in Friday’s double homicide investigation.

In 2014, Ellis was arrested for dating violence against Mathis. Ellis was placed on house arrest for a year. According to the police report, Mathis was taken to the hospital where she was found to have a lacerated liver, fractured rib, bruises, and swelling on her face, arms, legs, and torso.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.