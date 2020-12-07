Gainesville American Legion hosts Pearl Harbor remembrance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s American legion Post 16 are paying their respects for the 79th anniversary of the attack on pearl harbor with a remembrance

The group played a six-minute video of the original pearl harbor news footage in honor of the fallen

After watching the tragedy, the chaplain rang the bell three times for the three fallen battleships.

“Pearl Harbor, to the greatest generation, was a major world event,” said today’s Chaplain, Major Stroupe. “It impacted that generation that it passed it down to us and I think it’s incumbent on us to recognize the significance of that and the history that it teaches us to be a free nation.”

The audience was also able to request a bell ring for fallen veterans they know personally.

“I think that we owe it to our children and their children to continue to remind them not only of the sacrifices that were made before they were born but also this is one of the most significant events in American history,” said member, Kurt Morauer.

After the event, participants enjoyed refreshments in the legion’s lounge.

