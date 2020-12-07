Advertisement

Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state.

Trump requested this recount, which is the third tally showing Biden won Georgia. State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%.

Results certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast.

An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.

